30-year-old man stabbed to death in Ahmedabad’s Narol

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in Ramol area of Ahmedabad early Friday.

According to police, the incident happened when the victim Mahmad Waseem Sandhi, a resident of Jantanagar, was standing near Nilakanth overbridge in Ramol around 2 am with his friend Danish Ansari.

Two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and stabbed Mahmad Waseem multiple times.

“I received a call from my brother’s friend Danish Ansari around 2:30 am saying that he has brought Waseem to LG Hospital. Later doctors declared him brought dead,”said Mahmad Nadeem Sandhi, elder brother of deceased in his complaint.

Police have lodged a case of murder against unknown persons at Ramol.