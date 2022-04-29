30-year-old man stabbed to death in Ahmedabad’s Narol

April 29, 2022 11:43:10 pm
A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in Ramol area of Ahmedabad early Friday.
According to police, the incident happened when the victim Mahmad Waseem Sandhi, a resident of Jantanagar, was standing near Nilakanth overbridge in Ramol around 2 am with his friend Danish Ansari.
Two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and stabbed Mahmad Waseem multiple times.
“I received a call from my brother’s friend Danish Ansari around 2:30 am saying that he has brought Waseem to LG Hospital. Later doctors declared him brought dead,”said Mahmad Nadeem Sandhi, elder brother of deceased in his complaint.
Police have lodged a case of murder against unknown persons at Ramol.
