Gujarat: 30 lakh children in 15 to 18 age group to get vaccine from January 3

An estimated 30 lakh children in the age group of 15-18 years in Gujarat are expected to receive Covid-19 vaccine from January 3, according to additional chief secretary of health department, Manoj Aggarwal.

Addressing mediapersons in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, Aggarwal said that distinct-level health authorities have been directed to make necessary arrangements to facilitate the vaccination of children aged 15 to 18 years starting January 3, including facilitating Covid-19 vaccination along with routine immunisation programmes in schools. The state will also include children in this age group under ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ — door-to-door vaccination initiative — so as to ensure vaccination among non-school-going children.

Aggarwal said, “Our focus is on covering 100 per cent children (in this age group) with the vaccine dose and also to reach out to the 4 to 5 per cent school dropouts.”

Children in this age group shall be eligible to receive Covaxin, developed by ICMR-Bharat Biotech, and according to the health department, more than 30 lakh children belong to this age group as per its database. The state is also gearing up to facilitate “precautionary doses”, as termed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among health workers, frontline workers and senior citizens. Those who have taken both doses of the vaccine and 39 weeks have passed since the last dose, shall be eligible for the booster dose.

According to Aggarwal, 6.24 lakh health workers and 3.19 lakh frontline workers, and 37,000 senior citizens are eligible for the booster dose, which shall commence from January 10, 2022. As on date, 45 lakh doses of Covid vaccines are available with the state health department, he added.