30 booked for ‘attacking’ police team in Ahmedabad

Police have booked 30 persons under Indian Penal Code sections regarding unlawful assembly, rioting, rioting with deadly weapon, assault, assault on a public servant on duty and culpable homicide. (Representational) Police have booked 30 persons under Indian Penal Code sections regarding unlawful assembly, rioting, rioting with deadly weapon, assault, assault on a public servant on duty and culpable homicide. (Representational)

As many as 30 people were booked for assault and rioting, in connection with a police team being attacked by a mob of locals in Gomtipur area of Ahmedabad on Wednesday. A police constable, Bharat Singh was injured and stone pelting was directed at a police control room (PCR) van, officials said.

According to officials, a police team had arrived outside a residential society in Gomtipur area to disrupt a crowd formation, in light of the nationwide lockdown. As the PCR van arrived near Kasai ki Chhali around 1 pm on Wednesday, and officals took one person into custody for violating the lockdown guidelines, a mob encircled the PCR van and started stone pelting the police.

“As per CCTV footage, a message was received on the Control Room that a crowd had gathered near Kasai ki Chhali.

A team has gone to the spot to disperse the crowd to avoid the risk of infection. Eventually, the mob dispersed but a few remained, resisted the orders of the police and threatened the team. The police team then went ahead and detained one person from the spot and took him to the police van. At that moment, a mob started stone pelting the team and one of our constables was held back by the mob. He was assaulted due to which he dislocated his shoulder, but he is out of danger now,” said CB Tandel, in-charge officer at Gomtipur police station.

Police have booked 30 persons under Indian Penal Code sections regarding unlawful assembly, rioting, rioting with deadly weapon, assault, assault on a public servant on duty and culpable homicide, along with sections under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. According to police, one Sadiq has been identified as the main accused.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd