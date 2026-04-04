3 years after suspension, corporator Alpesh Limbachiya back in BJP fold  

NEARLY THREE years after the BJP suspended Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) corporator Alpesh Limbachiya for a period of six years over his alleged involvement in a case of “defamation” of the then Mayor Nilesh Rathod by way of an anonymous letter alleging corruption, the Vadodara city BJP welcomed Limbachiya back into the party fold on Friday.
The move comes ahead of the April 26 civic polls and a day after the party completed its two-day exercise of “gathering a sense” about the popularity of aspiring candidates. Limbachiya was also the Ruling Party Leader in the civic body at the time of his suspension in July 2023 following his arrest by the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) for allegedly defaming Rathod by releasing an anonymous letter. The letter, which had surfaced on July 8, 2023, was sent by post to all the office-bearers and elected representatives of the BJP as well as other prominent party leaders. In the letter, Rathod was accused of ‘favouring builders’, corruption and siphoning off money from the funds of MLA Yogesh Patel, among other allegations.
On Friday, Vadodara city unit President Jayprakash Soni welcomed Limbachiya along with other office-bearers at the party office. Limbachiya’s inclusion into the party fold does not come as a surprise as he was spotted with several BJP leaders at public events in the past few weeks, even putting up photos on social media.
Following his suspension, Limbachiya – an outgoing corporator from Ward 17, from which Rathod is also elected, remained a corporator in his independent capacity. Sources said the party decided to accept Limbachiya back into the fold as he had made “multiple requests” and “expressed regret” over the controversy. Moreover, Limbachiya is known to wield considerable influence in his ward and the inclusion gives BJP an edge.
When contacted, Soni told this newspaper, “The inclusion of Alpesh Limbachiya into the party is not an election move… He had been in touch with us for a long time and was requesting the party to take him back with the assurance that he will work in a disciplined manner. The party has observed how he has behaved in the last three years and his conduct during the time of his suspension. So accordingly, the decision was taken to bring him back.”
In the 2023 case of the Crime Branch, apart from Limbachiya, his two relatives – Amit Limbachiya and Aakash Nai had also been arrested for their alleged involvement in printing and distributing the anonymous letters. Limbachiya remained unavailable for comment on Friday.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More