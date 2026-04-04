3 years after suspension, corporator Alpesh Limbachiya back in BJP fold  

NEARLY THREE years after the BJP suspended Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) corporator Alpesh Limbachiya for a period of six years over his alleged involvement in a case of “defamation” of the then Mayor Nilesh Rathod by way of an anonymous letter alleging corruption, the Vadodara city BJP welcomed Limbachiya back into the party fold on Friday.

The move comes ahead of the April 26 civic polls and a day after the party completed its two-day exercise of “gathering a sense” about the popularity of aspiring candidates. Limbachiya was also the Ruling Party Leader in the civic body at the time of his suspension in July 2023 following his arrest by the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) for allegedly defaming Rathod by releasing an anonymous letter. The letter, which had surfaced on July 8, 2023, was sent by post to all the office-bearers and elected representatives of the BJP as well as other prominent party leaders. In the letter, Rathod was accused of ‘favouring builders’, corruption and siphoning off money from the funds of MLA Yogesh Patel, among other allegations.