3-way contest or one-sided fight? Gandhinagar civic body to decide on Sunday

ON SUNDAY, Gujarat will witness elections to the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) – which is the smallest in the state with only 44 seats – but governs over a capital city.

Since its formation (as a municipal corporation) in 2010, Gandhinagar voters have rarely voted one way and defections decided who rules till the previous election in 2021, when the BJP won by a majority. The Congress won the first election in 2011; in the second it was in a tie with the BJP and in 2021 the BJP swept the polls – winning 41 of 44 seats but eventually two of the Congress corporators defected, leaving the lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) corporator Tushar Parikh in the Opposition.

This time, exercising caution, the Congress shifted all its 44 candidates away to “undisclosed locations” outside Gandhinagar until the deadline for withdrawing nominations. Gandhinagar city Congress president Shaktikumar Patel alleged that all the candidates, their supporters and proposers were shifted to various locations since they were being “pressured to withdraw at the instance of local BJP leaders of their respective areas. They (BJP leaders) were doing this with an intention to win 3-4 wards uncontested.”

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Asked how the party would try to ensure that candidates don’t defect after getting elected, Patel said, “We have taken a Bharosa Patra (undertaking of trust) from each of our 44 candidates in the form of an affidavit, stating that they will not defect to the BJP after the election. On the basis of that, I am confident that none of our members will switch sides to the BJP.”

Meanwhile, one of the AAP candidates from Ward No. 7, Rahul Vaghela, has declared his support to the BJP. AAP leaders, however, have alleged that he was threatened at the behest of the BJP, following which he has “withdrawn” from the contest. When contacted by The Indian Express, Rahul Vaghela did not elaborate on the reasons for his supporting the BJP.

The BJP and Congress are in a direct fight on 12 seats where AAP has no candidates after the State Election Commission rejected four nominations and five withdrew their nominations. The party has not fielded candidates in the remaining three seats. The Congress and BJP have candidates on all 44 seats while AAP has on 32 seats.

AAP leaders have alleged that their candidates withdrew nominations “under pressure from the BJP.” The BJP has denied the allegations.

Promises of ‘Sports Capital, GenZ City’

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Releasing the BJP’s manifesto on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi credited the BJP for turning the city’s identity from a “Sachivalay Shaher” (City of the Secretariat) to a “City of Conferences”, referring to the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre which hosts the biennial Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Home to several major universities, Sanghavi said the party would now make it the “sports capital”.

Other promises by the BJP include new roads and overbridges, AI-based traffic signals, theme-based urban design to give a unique identity to each sector with special entry gates, special arrangements to make AI, robotics and digital education part of the knowledge economy, library in each village included in GMC, cricket stadium in Randheja and sports complex in Pethapur, development of Ambapur stepwell, development of physiotherapy centres with public-private partnership and animal hostel and hospital.

The Congress, on the other hand, has promised to make Gandhinagar “India’s first GenZ city” with sports and other facilities for youth.

Its other promises include: No tax if facilities are not provided, free and compulsory education, Tiranga Clinic in each ward, de-addiction centres, rehabilitation before demolition, dedicated buses for women and so on.

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The AAP has declared its “guarantees” for the people of Gandhinagar city that include modernisation of all government schools, a clinic on wheels, emergency audit of water and drainage network, free water ATM in each ward, home delivery of birth, death and marriage certificates, priority for Gandhinagar youths in employment at GIFT City and local projects, cut in property tax, free transport in city buses for women, students and senior citizens, and special accommodation for stray cattle.

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Founded as a district in 1964, the capital city of Gandhinagar was declared a municipal corporation in 2010 and this is its fourth general election. Gujarat has 16 other municipal corporations of which nine were carved only last year and witnessed their first election along with the older ones in April, all of which the BJP won.

As campaigning drew to a close on Friday, former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela who has been showing interest in joining the Congress, was campaigning for the party on social media. The elections on Sunday will see 130 candidates in the fray for 11 wards with half the seats reserved for women.

When Defections Decided Winners

In the first elections in April 2011, Congress party won 18 of the 33 seats. BJP won 15 seats. However, in a surprise move, Congress’s mayor Mahendrasinh Rana defected to the BJP in October 2012 along with two other members.

The Congress lost its majority and the BJP formed the board in the urban local body retaining Rana as mayor.

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In 2016 elections were held on 32 seats where BJP and Congress won 16 each. However, Congress’s corporator Pravin Patel defected to the BJP, giving the saffron party a crucial edge and majority towards forming the board. Pravin Patel was declared mayor by the BJP.

The last elections of GMC were held in April 2021 where BJP won 41 of 44 seats following the delimitation of wards.

Congress party could win just two seats whereas AAP won one seat in its debut election. Like before, both the Congress corporators defected to the BJP in 2024.

Tushar Parikh, of AAP is the sole opposition member and will again contest from Ward No. 6. Gujarat AAP President Isudan Gadhvi said, “We have been fighting, but the BJP has deployed every method – Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed (persuasion, inducement, punishment, division) – to threaten candidates and force them to withdraw. (It seems) BJP is not interested in democracy, but in Hitler-shahi.”

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Gandhinagar city president of Congress Shakti Kumar Patel alleged corruption and mismanagement of roads, drainage, drinking water etc in the city under BJP rule and expressed confidence of ‘change of power’ in the state capital. He said, “Wherever we go for door-to-door campaigning, people present their problems. Looking at people’s mood, we feel that there is going to be a change of guard in GMC this time.

Confirming Vaghela campaigning for Congress, Patel said that the former CM is a senior and popular leader and has conducted one meeting in Ward No. 4. He said that Vaghela’s presence can help the Congress party owing to his popularity.

“They (ruling BJP) have made a mockery of democracy. But we have confidence in the people of Gandhinagar. There is no development in surrounding villages (which have been included in GMC). So, we are confident that people will support AAP. Our (AAP’s) performance will be good,” Gadhvi added.

BJP’s Ellisbridge MLA and in-charge for GMC elections Amit Shah said they hold confidence of winning all the seats of the corporation on the basis of works done by them.

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Shah said, “We have done the work and therefore we hold confidence of winning all the seats.”

“In five years, against collection of tax worth Rs 700 crore, developmental works worth Rs 7,000 crore have been done and that is our achievement,” he added.

On allegations of corruption and misuse of power aimed at BJP by opposition parties, Shah said, “Their job is to make allegations and our job is to do people’s work and win. Just wait for a few days. Things will be clear on October 13.” The results will be declared on October 13.