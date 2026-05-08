3 UP youths drown in Junagadh’s Willingdon Dam

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THREE PERSONS – including two teenagers – of a group of seven, migrants from Uttar Pradesh and working at a restaurant in Junagadh, drowned in Willingdon Dam on Friday.
Police identified the deceased as Shivam Bharatdeep Sahi (22), Kalim Salimuddin Shaikh (16) and Hasnain Jilani Shaikh (16), all from villages in UP’s Bahraich district.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Hitesh Dhandhaliya told The Indian Express that all seven visited Willingdon Dam on Friday afternoon as it is a popular tourist spot. “They had gone to the dam around 2:30 pm and the incident happened around 4 pm. Of the four that jumped into the water, only one survived as the area is about 15-20 feet deep and they did not know how to swim,” said the DySP.
Police and fire department teams reached the spot after other members of the group informed the authorities. By Friday evening, all three bodies had been found and sent for post mortem examination at GMERS Junagadh Civil Hospital.
An Accidental Death (AD) report was filed at Junagadh A Division police station and the family of the deceased have been informed, police said.
Willingdon Dam is a British-era structure built as a water reservoir on the Kalwa River between 1929 and 36 and named after Freeman Freeman-Thomas, 1st Marquess of Willingdon, who was posted as the Viceroy and Governor-General of India at the time. There is a shrine of Sufi Saint Jamil Shah Datar next to the dam, which is also visited by tourists and people of all faiths.
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