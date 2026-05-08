3 UP youths drown in Junagadh’s Willingdon Dam

Police and fire department teams reached the spot after other members of the group informed the authorities.

THREE PERSONS – including two teenagers – of a group of seven, migrants from Uttar Pradesh and working at a restaurant in Junagadh, drowned in Willingdon Dam on Friday.

Police identified the deceased as Shivam Bharatdeep Sahi (22), Kalim Salimuddin Shaikh (16) and Hasnain Jilani Shaikh (16), all from villages in UP’s Bahraich district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Hitesh Dhandhaliya told The Indian Express that all seven visited Willingdon Dam on Friday afternoon as it is a popular tourist spot. “They had gone to the dam around 2:30 pm and the incident happened around 4 pm. Of the four that jumped into the water, only one survived as the area is about 15-20 feet deep and they did not know how to swim,” said the DySP.