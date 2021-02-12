Gujarat local body polls: 3 Union Ministers among BJP’s star campaigners

State ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Ganpat Vasava, Kunvarji Bavaliya and Pradeepsinh Jadeja and Members of Parliament Jashvantsinh Bhabhor and Narhari Amin will also be campaigning for the party. (File Photo)

The Gujarat BJP on Friday declared the list of its star campaigners for the upcoming local body elections.

The list has 20 BJP leaders including Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Parshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya, apart from Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil. Former MLA Alpesh Thakor is also one of the star campaigners of the party.

Other star campaigners are party’s national vice-president Bharatiben Shiyal, Gujarat organizing secretary Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya, Gujarat vice-president Gordhan Zadaphia, IK Jadeja, president of the state Schedule Caste Cell, Shambhunath Tundiya, president of the women’s cell Jyotiben Pandya and former minister Ranchhod Rabari.

