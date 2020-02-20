‘Three Thai women working at spa in Ahmedabad to be deported’

“After due procedure, they will be deported back to Thailand,” said an official. “After due procedure, they will be deported back to Thailand,” said an official.

Police booked two persons for allegedly employing three Thai women at a spa centre in a mall in Vastrapur area of Ahmedabad, in a violation of their tourist visas, on Tuesday.

After an FIR was lodged against the owner and the manager of the spa centre, police detained the three Thai women and seized their passports. They will be deported soon, police said.

A surprise check was held at Q2 Thai Spa in Shilp Square complex in Vastrapur area of the city on Tuesday evening.

“We did not find any illegal activity at the spa, however, there were three foreigner women from Thailand, who were hired by the spa owner. They were on tourist visas and cannot be employed as per the Foreigners’ Act,” said a senior police officer at Vastrapur police station.

The three women were identified as Jutamat Chotprom, Pichaya Wongson and Nipaporn Tinat. Police have booked spa manager Tushar Ambola and spa owner Ketan Trivedi for violation of the Foreigners’ Act.

“We have seized the passports of the three Thai women and apprised the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO). After due procedure, they will be deported back to Thailand,” said the official.

