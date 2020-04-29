3 Reliance workers demand to be sent home, arrested

According to Dadra and Nagar Haveli Police, the workers were booked as they were seen “not maintaining social distancing” in the video. (Representational Image) According to Dadra and Nagar Haveli Police, the workers were booked as they were seen “not maintaining social distancing” in the video. (Representational Image)

Three employees of Reliance Industries at Naroli in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, were arrested on Tuesday evening after they uploaded a video on Facebook claiming the lack of food and facilities and demanded to be sent home amid the nationwide lockdown.

According to police, a probe was ordered by the special executive magistrate in Silvassa after the video went viral on social media. In the police investigation, it was allegedly found that the workers were provided “sufficient food ration” by the company a week ago.

The three workers were booked under IPC sections 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 269 (Negligent act likely to cause infection of a disease) and 188 (Disobdience to order given by public servant). According to Dadra and Nagar Haveli Police, the workers were booked as they were seen “not maintaining social distancing” in the video.

The three workers have been identified as Hasan Mohammad Salim, a native of Madhya Pradesh; Ravindra Rajaram Yadav and Deepu alias Ram Karan Yadav, both natives of Uttar Pradesh. According to police, the three were employed in “mechanical jobs” and were living in a chawl situated adjacent to the Reliance Industries premises in Naroli.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Silvassa Special Executive Magistrate Pankaj Parmarat said, “The three had uploaded a video on Facebook, in which they were heard saying that they are facing a lot of problems in Silvassa and have nothing to eat. Then, the person shooting the video asked them what they will do next, to which the workers replied that they will get out on the road, take their two-wheelers and head home. I forwarded the probe to the local police who submitted its report on Tuesday that the workers were given ration kits a week ago by the company. The ration kits usually weigh 11-11.5 kg and contain rice, pulses and other food essentials. Therefore, the workers were trying to present a wrong picture through the video, which could have resulted in further escalation of the problem. They had said that they wanted to go back home on their two-wheelers, but there is zero movement on the roads in Dadra Nagar and Haveli due to the lockdown.”

Anil TK, inspector at Silvassa police station, told this newspaper that they are further investigating the incident as more workers could have been involved in the making of the video.

“The three workers were making certain allegations in the video, which we probed. It was found that they had been paid their salary by the company and ration kits were also provided to them. They were trying to malign the administration and hence, they were booked and arrested. We are also probing other persons involved in the video,” he said.

