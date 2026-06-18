3 PG students at B J Medical College suspended for ‘ragging juniors’

“The punishment imposed on the said three second year residents by the Anti-Ragging Committee of BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad as mentioned above is hereby confirmed,” the order says.

AFTER AN anonymous complaint about ragging at the orthopaedic department of the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, the state government on Wednesday suspended three second-year postgraduate (PG) students.

One of the students has been suspended for a year and the other two for six months each, officials said.

An order issued by the state Health Department on Wednesday evening and marked to the Director Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, B J Medical College, Ahmedabad, states, “Based on a report given by the anti-ragging committee in response to the complaint of ragging of the first-year resident students of the Orthopaedic Department of your institution, a proposal has been received by this office to ratify the punishment mentioned against the three second-year residents of the orthopaedic department…”