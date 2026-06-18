3 PG students at B J Medical College suspended for ‘ragging juniors’

AFTER AN anonymous complaint about ragging at the orthopaedic department of the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, the state government on Wednesday suspended three second-year postgraduate (PG) students.
One of the students has been suspended for a year and the other two for six months each, officials said.
An order issued by the state Health Department on Wednesday evening and marked to the Director Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, B J Medical College, Ahmedabad, states, “Based on a report given by the anti-ragging committee in response to the complaint of ragging of the first-year resident students of the Orthopaedic Department of your institution, a proposal has been received by this office to ratify the punishment mentioned against the three second-year residents of the orthopaedic department…”
“The punishment imposed on the said three second year residents by the Anti-Ragging Committee of BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad as mentioned above is hereby confirmed,” the order says.
Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said, “The complaint of ragging has been taken seriously. Strict action has been taken against three students involved. The Gujarat government and the Health Department are committed to maintaining a safe, respectful and fear-free educational environment for students,” said.
On June 8, the medical college authorities received an anonymous complaint against senior resident doctors of the orthopaedic department, alleging that they were behind “mental and physical harassment” of first-year resident students. The complaint was also sent to the National Medical Commission (NMC)-the statutory body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that regulates medical education, medical professionals, institutes, and research-as well as the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Sources in the health department told this newspaper that the 20-member anti-ragging committee of the medical college looked into the complaint and spoke to all first, second and third year resident students of the department.
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“A medical board of all 17 first-year resident students of the orthopaedic department was conducted. The committee found that three were involved in ragging and thus suggested the punishment in the form of suspension ranging between six months and one year,” a senior Health Department official said.
In 2022, the same orthopaedic department of B J Medical College was mired in a similar controversy linked to ragging and three senior students were suspended for 12-18 months.
In December 2022, after complaints by junior postgraduate students of the orthopaedic department, the anti-ragging committee ordered suspension of one senior postgraduate student for one year and two for 18 months.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More