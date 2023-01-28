scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

3 of family killed as car hits tanker in Jamnagar

According to an FIR registered at Dhrol police station, a tanker bearing registration number of Punjab which was ahead of Nayan’s car took a turn all of a sudden, causing the Moradiyas’ car to hit it from behind.

Listen to this article
3 of family killed as car hits tanker in Jamnagar
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

THREE MEMBERS of a family were killed after the car they were travelling in hit a tanker near Dhrol town of Jamnagar district on State Highway 25 in the wee hours on Friday.

The incident took place near Ashapur Hotel at Jayva village near Dhrol town at around 12 am when Nayan Moradiya (55), his wife Nayna, son Ravi, grandchildren Aarav and Aarvi (2) and Ravi’s wife Vidhi and Nayan’s mother-in-law Mukta Ramoliya (75) were returning to their home in Jamnagar after attending a marriage function in Rajkot.

According to an FIR registered at Dhrol police station, a tanker bearing registration number of Punjab which was ahead of Nayan’s car took a turn all of a sudden, causing the Moradiyas’ car to hit it from behind.

Nayan and Ramoliya suffered serious head injuries as their car turned turtle and they died on the spot, police said. Nayna, Ravi, Vidhi, Aarv and Aarvi and others were rushed to GG Hospital in Jamnagar. However, doctors at the Jamnagar hospital declared Aarvi brought-dead, police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
More from Ahmedabad

On the basis of a complaint filed by Nayan’s relative Arvind Chhatrola, police booked unidentified driver of the tanker under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by rash or negligent act endangering human life), (causing grievous hurt by rash or negligent act endangering human life) and 304A (causing death by negligence).

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 00:45 IST
Next Story

Gabriel Martinelli agrees new contract with Arsenal: Report

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close