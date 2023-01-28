3 of family killed as car hits tanker in Jamnagar

THREE MEMBERS of a family were killed after the car they were travelling in hit a tanker near Dhrol town of Jamnagar district on State Highway 25 in the wee hours on Friday.

The incident took place near Ashapur Hotel at Jayva village near Dhrol town at around 12 am when Nayan Moradiya (55), his wife Nayna, son Ravi, grandchildren Aarav and Aarvi (2) and Ravi’s wife Vidhi and Nayan’s mother-in-law Mukta Ramoliya (75) were returning to their home in Jamnagar after attending a marriage function in Rajkot.

According to an FIR registered at Dhrol police station, a tanker bearing registration number of Punjab which was ahead of Nayan’s car took a turn all of a sudden, causing the Moradiyas’ car to hit it from behind.

Nayan and Ramoliya suffered serious head injuries as their car turned turtle and they died on the spot, police said. Nayna, Ravi, Vidhi, Aarv and Aarvi and others were rushed to GG Hospital in Jamnagar. However, doctors at the Jamnagar hospital declared Aarvi brought-dead, police said.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Nayan’s relative Arvind Chhatrola, police booked unidentified driver of the tanker under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by rash or negligent act endangering human life), (causing grievous hurt by rash or negligent act endangering human life) and 304A (causing death by negligence).