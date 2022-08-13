3 of consultancy firm held for forging marksheets

August 13, 2022 11:35:24 pm
Three persons associated with an overseas education consultancy firm in Ahmedabad in Gujarat were arrested on Saturday for allegedly forging marksheets to help students secure admission in institutes abroad, police said.
An owner of the office of the firm identified as Uniworld Education here and his two associates have been arrested for changing marks in subjects like English, in which good scores are needed to get admission abroad, an official said.
“The accused were involved in making fake marksheets of students planning to go abroad to pursue studies. They were changing marks in subjects like English, scores of which need to be high for securing admission,” Inspector Sumit Rajput of Ellisbridge police station said.
“During the raid conducted at the premises of the coaching centre on a tip off, we recovered 31 marksheets of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board and Saurashtra University for BBE course,” he said.
The trio would first get original marksheets of the students wishing to go abroad, then take out the logo with signature from the original marksheets and paste them on the fake marksheets to make them appear original, Rajput said. The accused are Manish Zaveri, Jitendra Thakor and Nirav Wakharia.
