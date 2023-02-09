3 murder incidents reported from Surat in last 24 hours

Three murder incidents were reported from different parts of Surat city in the last 24 hours, police said Thursday. In the first incident, two persons were booked for allegedly stabbing to death a 46-year-old textile trader, Khushal Kothari, in Varachha area, police said. According to police, the incident happened Wednesday night when Kothari, a resident of Matawadi society in Varachha, was standing near a pan stall with his friend Kamlesh Dangodara . Two youths travelling on a bike came near Kothari and stabbed him before leaving the spot. Kamlesh along with another friend Kanu Parmar took Kothari to Surat Municipal Corporation-run SMIMER hospital where after primary treatment, he was declared dead. Based on a complaint by Kothari’s widow Nayna, police booked Prakash Oza and Harsh Gami under IPC sections 302 (murder), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed). Varachha police inspector A N Gabani said, “The accused and deceased were earlier arrested for criminal offences. The deceased had in December 2022, stabbed Prakash Oza, for some reason. Kothari was released on bail a few days ago. After learning about it, Prakash hatched a plan to eliminate him with the help of his friend Hash Gami and finally executed it on Wednesday night.” In another incident, one person was arrested for allegedly stangulating his wife at Amroli, in Surat on Wednesday. The woman, identified as Rina Devi (35), was a resident of Krishna complex and a native of Jharkhand. According to police, her husband, Kuldeep Sahoo, works at a diamond cutting and polishing unit in Katargam area. Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 5 Harshad Mehta said, “On Wednesday, Kuldeep had an argument with wife after he accused her of having an extra-marital affair and later strangulated her to death.” In the third incident, 46-year-old Pappu alias Shabbir Khan, a resident of Shantinagar in Limbayat, succumbed to his injuries after being allegedly beaten up by his room partner Chetan Gupta (22) on January 31, police said. Limbayat police inspector H B Zala said, “The deceased, a native of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, worked as a security guard at a textile market on Ring road in Surat. On January 31, he had a quarrel with Chetan Gupta over a food-related issue. Following this, Chetan hit him with hammer on head, leaving him severely injured. On Wednesday, Pappu succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. We have launched hunt for the accused and will arrested him soon.”