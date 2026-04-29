3 more FIRs against Gujarat AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava after ‘slap’ row

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava was on Wednesday reportedly booked in three separate cases registered in connection with Monday’s incident of him allegedly slapping the relative of one of the two workers who died after a fire broke out at a chemical firm in Bharuch district.

All three FIRs against Chaitar, who is also the party’s Gujarat working president, were lodged at the Jhagadia GIDC police station of the district.

The MLA and the deceased worker’s relative allegedly slapped each other during a protest on the premises of Metropolitan Eximchem Private Limited against the April 23 incident on Monday. A purported video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

The FIRs—marked as ‘sensitive’ by the police—came a day after the AAP, led by Chaitar, celebrated its win in the local body polls in Narmada and Bharuch districts.

Officials at the Jhagadia GIDC police station confirmed that the three FIRs had been lodged for obstructing government servants from discharging their duty (on the complaint filed by government officials), trespassing on the company premises (on the complaint filed by the company), and alleged attacking the relative of the deceased worker (a complaint of which was lodged by the relative himself). The police, however, were yet to issue an official release giving details of the FIRs against Chaitar. Also, Bharuch superintendent of police Akshay Raj and Jhagadia GIDC police inspector VD Vaghela remained unavailable for comment.

On Monday, the MLA had gone to the factory premises to join the families of workers affected by the April 23 industrial accident, in a protest seeking an FIR against the company as well as compensation for the two deceased workers’ kin.

The fire had left 15 workers injured, and two of them succumbed during treatment. The viral video shows Chaitar purportedly slapping a relative of one of the deceased workers in the heat of the moment, and then the ‘relative’ slapping Chaitar back in retort.

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Responding to the FIRs, however, Chaitar, in a public video message, alleged that the police “shamelessly failed to act against the company”. Chaitar said on Wednesday, “As per the law, whenever such an incident occurs, and deaths happen, based on primary findings, an FIR must be filed against the company — even a zero FIR must be registered. After that, all responsible persons must be investigated, and appropriate action must be taken… But the Jhagadia GIDC police, instead of feeling ashamed about their inaction in the matter, have gone ahead and lodged three FIRs against me, a day after the results of the local body polls… They believe that they will suppress me and save the company officials…”

Chaitar added that he “did not fear jails”. “I want to tell those police officers that with such false FIRs and your pressure tactics, I am not going to back down. I have fought for workers in Ankleshwar, Panoli, GIDC, Jhagadia, Valia and all areas before, we are fighting today, and we will continue to fight in the future as well…”

The MLA was previously named in two FIRs at Dediapada police station in Narmada: in November 2023, he was booked for the alleged assault of forest officials and, in July 2025, he was booked for an alleged attempt to murder.