3 killed, 10 injured in Ahmedabad accident

Three persons, including two minors, died and 10 others were injured in a road accident in Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning when a speeding jeep rammed a truck parked on the Bagodara-Vataman highway.

All 14 persons travelling in the vehicle were students and teachers who belonged to a school in Rajkot and were returning from Vapi town, said the police.

According to police, the accident occurred around 5 am when a multi utility vehicle (MUV) Toofan Jeep travelling from Vapi to Rajkot rammed a truck parked at the roadside on the Bagodara Vataman highway in Ahmedabad rural.

The deceased have been identified as Vishal Zaria (16), Harshal Padhiyar (16) and Ishita Dholakiya (40), all residents of Rajkot. Among the deceased, Harshal is the son of Bhargav Padhiyar, Gujarat Congress social media coordinator.

“After the vehicle rammed the truck, three victims died on spot while 10 others were rushed to the Bagodara Community Health Centre and later they were admitted to Civil Hospital in Sola Ahmedabad. We have lodged a case of accidental death in the matter,” said a senior police official in Ahmedabad Rural.

After the accident, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 each to injured.

Later, a statement from the office of Chief Minister read, “After the accident, CM informed the district collector, superintendent of police and health officials to rush to the accident spot. The injured have been taken to civil hospital where they are being treated.”