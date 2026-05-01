3 illegal religious structures demolished in Dwarka; govt land worth Rs 2.27 cr freed

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The Devbhumi Dwarka district administration on Thursday demolished three religious structures including a mazaar, a temple and a mosque, resulting in approximately 2,400 square metres of government land valued at Rs 2.27 crore getting cleared, officials said.
The demolition is part of a drive called ‘Operation Clean’ in which at least 10 various illegal religious buildings will be demolished in the next three days.
Devbhumi Dwarka Assistant Collector Lt Col Amol Awate told The Indian Express, “We demolished three religious structures today. One structure (mazaar) was in Dwarka, the temple was in Rupen area of Dwarka, and a mosque was in Aramda near Mithapur.”
All illegal structures were located about 200 to 400 metres from the coastline, while one structure was as close as 50 metres, Awate said.
On the demolitions to be held in the coming days, Awate said that the administration will seek police protection to carry out the next phase of demolitions on May 1 and 2.
He said the administration did not face any resistance during their demolition drive on Thursday. DySP Sagar Rathod also confirmed the same.
Awate said that the demolitions had been carried out “in the interest of national security near coastal areas and near the highways, as per guidelines from the High Court and Supreme Court”. He said that all structures had been given notices two months prior to the action seeking documents to prove land ownership, but none of them had managed to present such records.
He added that since Dwarka is a site of religious tourism as well as an active seismic zone, the demolition of these illegal religious structures also served the purpose of public safety.
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