3 illegal religious structures demolished in Dwarka; govt land worth Rs 2.27 cr freed

On the demolitions to be held in the coming days, Awate said that the administration will seek police protection to carry out the next phase of demolitions on May 1 and 2.

The Devbhumi Dwarka district administration on Thursday demolished three religious structures including a mazaar, a temple and a mosque, resulting in approximately 2,400 square metres of government land valued at Rs 2.27 crore getting cleared, officials said.

The demolition is part of a drive called ‘Operation Clean’ in which at least 10 various illegal religious buildings will be demolished in the next three days.

Devbhumi Dwarka Assistant Collector Lt Col Amol Awate told The Indian Express, “We demolished three religious structures today. One structure (mazaar) was in Dwarka, the temple was in Rupen area of Dwarka, and a mosque was in Aramda near Mithapur.”