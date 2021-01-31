Ahmedabad: 3 held over murder of security guard at abandoned paper mill

On Saturday evening, a police team picked up three accused —Bharat Devipujak (30), Babubhai Devipujak (25) and Gulabbhai Devipujak (22) — natives of Rajkot.

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 55-year-old man in an abandoned paper mill in Bavla taluka of Ahmedabad rural in a failed loot bid on January 26.

According to police, the victim Prabhu Raval (55), a resident of Bavla in Ahmedabad rural, was found bludgeoned to death at the abandoned Ganpati Paper Mill in Rajoda village in Bavla. Raval was employed as a security guard to keep watch over the defunct iron and copper machinery kept in the mill.

“The mill has been shut for 30 years and Raval was employed as a guard there for the past nine years. On January 26 morning, Raval was on duty when he saw unknown men in the paper mill premises trying to steal machinery items. A confrontation ensued between Raval and the three accused assaulted Raval using a wooden stick and iron rods,” said Rina Rathva, deputy superintendent of police, Dholka division, Ahmedabad rural.

“He was bludgeoned to death and the perpetrators left the spot. After the incident, a case of murder was lodged at Bavla police station and multiple teams were found to investigate the incident,” Rathwa added.

“Using technical surveillance, checking CCTV footage, using dog squads and human intelligence, we found out that a group of three men and two women involved in scrap business reached Rajoda village on January 26 afternoon. We held three male accused from a shanty area near Ashok Society in Bavla. They have confessed to the crime saying they entered the mill compound to steal machinery and murdered the guard when he found them,” said Rathva.