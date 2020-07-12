3 held by Anti-Terrorist Squad for ‘shooting at builder’ in Jamnagar

The three accused were held by a team of ATS on Sunday and handed over to Jamnagar Police. (Representational) The three accused were held by a team of ATS on Sunday and handed over to Jamnagar Police. (Representational)

Three persons were arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday for their alleged involvement in shooting at a builder in Jamnagar on July 3.

According to Jamnagar Police, the three accused — Sanjay Barad of Sutrapada in Junagadh, Hitesh Zala of Jamnagar and Pravin alias Takko of Dhoraji in Rajkot — were held by a team of ATS on Sunday and handed over to Jamnagar Police.

According to officials, the three accused had allegedly fired at builder Girish Der at his under construction site at Krishna Park area in Lalpur bypass of Jamnagar on the morning of July 3. According to the victim’s complaint, the three men had arrived on two motorcycles around 10 am at the site, fired at the victim with a handgun and then fled the scene. The victim had escaped unhurt from the site.

According to police, the three accused were allegedly hired by one Jayesh Patel, an alleged builder mafia of Jamnagar. Patel is one among the four accused named in the FIR lodged at Jamnagar ‘B’ Division police station under IPC sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 114 (b) (Criminal conspiracy) and the Arms Act. Patel had absconded after the incident even as multiple teams of Jamnagar Police were formed to nab him.

“The ATS has handed us over three accused who were involved in shooting at the builder. In his complaint, the victim has named Jayesh Patel as the accused behind the attack. As of now, we are investigating the case and further leads are awaited,” said Superintendent of Police, Jamnagar, Sharad Singhal.

