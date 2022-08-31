3 held from UP for hacking into ATMs in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell Tuesday arrested three persons from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly hacking into 40 ATMs and illegally withdrawing Rs 2.28 lakh in Ahmedabad.

Police said the accused Rohit Singh (29), Vimal Pal (20) and Dhirendra Kumar Pal (22)—all natives of Pratapgarh in UP—were arrested for allegedly interfering with the mechanism of 40 ATM kiosks of different banks.

“The main accused in this case is Rohit Singh who, along with his accomplices, used to do recee of ATM kiosks of SBI bank in Ahmedabad city and then fit a ‘y’ shaped aluminum chip in the ATM to shut down the bank server to withdraw small sums of money. We recently received complaints about banks losing money from ATMs without any withdrawal entry. A team picked them up from their native place in UP,” said a senior official of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.