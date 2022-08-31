scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

3 held from UP for hacking into ATMs in Ahmedabad

Police said the accused Rohit Singh (29), Vimal Pal (20) and Dhirendra Kumar Pal (22)—all natives of Pratapgarh in UP—were arrested for allegedly interfering with the mechanism of 40 ATM kiosks of different banks.

"A team picked them up from their native place in UP," said a senior official of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell. (Representational/File)

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell Tuesday arrested three persons from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly hacking into 40 ATMs and illegally withdrawing Rs 2.28 lakh in Ahmedabad.

Police said the accused Rohit Singh (29), Vimal Pal (20) and Dhirendra Kumar Pal (22)—all natives of Pratapgarh in UP—were arrested for allegedly interfering with the mechanism of 40 ATM kiosks of different banks.

More from Ahmedabad

“The main accused in this case is Rohit Singh who, along with his accomplices, used to do recee of ATM kiosks of SBI bank in Ahmedabad city and then fit a ‘y’ shaped aluminum chip in the ATM to shut down the bank server to withdraw small sums of money. We recently received complaints about banks losing money from ATMs without any withdrawal entry. A team picked them up from their native place in UP,” said a senior official of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 03:14:51 am
Next Story

AoA amended: AGM clears splitting Tata Sons, trusts top posts

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement