3 held for ‘stabbing 21-yr-old man to death’ in Ahmedabad

Two days after a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in an alleged loot bid in Maninagar area of Ahmedabad, police on Sunday arrested three accused in connection with the incident.

According to officials, Umang Darji (21), a resident of Vijayant Flats in Maninagar, was attacked by a group of five persons near Seven Day School in Maninagar around 10.30 pm on July 10. Police found that the phone, cash, identification cards and bank cards of the victim were missing.

“The victim’s father had submitted a complaint to Isanpur police station saying that his son had gone near Seven Day school area around 9:45 pm for some work and around 10.30 pm he received a call from a stranger who said that Umang is lying on the road in a bleeding state. He was stabbed in his stomach with a sharp weapon multiple times. The victim was then rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said a police officer at Isanpur police station.

According to police, a total of five persons — three men and two girls — were involved in the attack.

According to police, the accused men have been identified as Hardik Agarwal (22), a resident of Hatkeshwar, Shyam alias Lucky Rathod (24), a resident of Hatkeshwar and Kunal Dalwadi (30), a resident of Ghodasar in Ahmedabad. The three have been booked under sections of murder and loot.

Police have also detained the two girls who were part of the gang. “As per witnesses, a total of five persons had arrived on two bikes where Umang was standing on the road. They then attacked him, looted his cash and belongings, and ran away. We traced the girl living in Khokhara area of Ahmedabad. From there, we received the whereabouts of the other four persons,” added the police officer.

“While Hardik has two cases of loot registered against him in the past, Kunal has two. The five persons operated as a gang and targeted lone pedestrians on road during night,” said the police officer.

JMC staffers among 9 booked over ‘toilet construction scam’

Rajkot: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday unearthed an alleged scam in toilet construction and booked three employees of Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC), three NGOs, a construction firm and two private individuals for allegedly extending government subsidy to individuals twice through duplication of applications in Jamanagar city.

Based on a complaint filed by AD Parmar, ACB inspector, the Jamnagar unit registered a case against nine accused — Vallabhbhai Bera, Kaushal Chauhan, Deep Vekariya, Shekhar Shankar, Jatubha Jethva, and three NGOs — Nandabhumi Gramvikas Trust of Anand, Buagwati Zari, Resham, Khadi Gramodhyog Mandal of Surendranagar and Tapubhai Madhabhai Sanstha of Jamnagar as well as Kavad Construction, a Jamnagar-based private construction and engineering firm.

They were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as under IPC Sections 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). ACB said Bera is a retired deputy engineer of JMC while Chauhan is additional assistant engineer of JMC. Vekariya is a work assistant with the Jamnagar civic body. Shekhar Shankar and Jethva are residents of Jamnagar.

In a release, Himanshu Doshi, assistant director of Rajkot unit of ACB, said that the accused defrauded the government to the tune of Rs 78,000 by extending government subsidy for toilet construction twice to some individuals by forging documents.

“Primary inquiry has revealed that at least nine individuals were extended benefits of subsidy twice on the basis of forged papers,” said Mayurdhvajsinh Sarvaiya, police inspector of Rajkot city unit of ACB. Sarvaiya further said the scam took place between 2014 and 2017. ENS

