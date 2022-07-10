scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

3 held for ‘spreading fake news’ on Rath Yatra via YouTube

The social media monitoring cell of the cyber crime branch, while keeping a watch on various platforms on July 2, came across YouTube channels, viz, JD News, Education Trend, Gujarati Media News, Gujarat ek Sagar and Yuvraj Rabari Fan Club, which were allegedly airing fake news about attack on Rath Yatra.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 10, 2022 3:24:19 am
The accused have been identified as Suresh Parmar (26), Suresh Luhar (20) and Jigar Dhomeliya (20). All the accused have been booked under various sections of IPC 505 (1), 505 (2) Saturday. (PTI File Photo)

Three youths were arrested for allegedly spreading fake news on YouTube channels about an attack on ‘Jagannath Rath Yatra’.

The social media monitoring cell of the cyber crime branch, while keeping a watch on various platforms on July 2, came across YouTube channels, viz, JD News, Education Trend, Gujarati Media News, Gujarat ek Sagar and Yuvraj Rabari Fan Club, which were allegedly airing fake news about attack on Rath Yatra. There was an attempt to disturb peace and social harmony through the YouTube channels, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Parmar (26), Suresh Luhar (20) and Jigar Dhomeliya (20). All the accused have been booked under various sections of IPC 505 (1), 505 (2) Saturday.

More from Ahmedabad

The police stated that the three accused came from financially weaker backgrounds and used the YouTube channels to earn through the advertisements. Behrampura resident Parmar runs a YouTube channel named Gujarat Media News and earns Rs 1 lakh through it. The second Luhar is a resident of Mangrol village in Banaskantha district and used to run ‘Gujarat ek Sagar’ channel. The accused used to earn Rs 60,000 annually through the channel. Bhavnagar resident Dhomeliya runs ‘JD News’, earning Rs 1.5 lakh per annum.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Signs in what heads of state wear, or notPremium
Signs in what heads of state wear, or not
‘Web 3 can be big, all it needs is a killer app’: Chet Kapoor, CEO DataStaxPremium
‘Web 3 can be big, all it needs is a killer app’: Chet Kapoor, CEO DataStax
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical mineralsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical minerals
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement