3 held for hunting peahen in Valsad reserve forest area

Three men, including a father-son duo, were arrested for hunting a peahen from the reserve forest area in Dharampur taluka in Valsad district on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Valsad Forest department officials carried out a search operation in the dense forests for two hours on Tuesday night and nabbed the hunters after firing one round in the air. The operation was held by Dharampur range forest officer Hiren Patel with his nine-member team at Vahiyal reserve forest area from where the hunters were brought to the Dharampur forest office. A complaint was registered against them under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 sections 2(16), 2(36), 9, and 51.

The arrested were identified as Khushal Chavra (70), his son Mahesh Chavra (33), and their neighbor Shanker Chavra (44) — all residents of Makadban village in Dharampur taluka. Forest officials also seized locally made guns from them. Hiren Patel said, “Gunshots by the hunters helped us nabbed them in the dark woods. BO Parmar from our team took out his service revolver and fired one round in the air, after which they surrendered. We found one peahen that they killed. The three, who are into farming, confessed to have killed it for meat.”