3 held for gang rape of woman two days ago in Ahmedabad

According to police, the three accused — aged 25, 26 and 34 — were held from Saijpur area of Ahmedabad.

Two days after a 32-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in Kubernagar area of Ahmedabad, a team of the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), Ahmedabad police, arrested three persons on Monday.

According to police, the three accused — aged 25, 26 and 34 — were held from Saijpur area of Ahmedabad.

As per a first information report (FIR) lodged at Sardarnagar police station on November 1, the woman, who is a resident of Dahegam, was called to Naroda Patiya area in Ahmedabad on Saturday by one of the three accused who was allegedly in a relationship with her.

According to police, the accused then took the woman to his residence at Kubernagar where three persons allegedly gang-raped her. The men had allowed her to go the next morning, police said.

All three accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376D for gang rape, 342 for wrongful confinement and 327 for causing hurt for extortion.

“After the offence was registered, we used technical surveillance and human intelligence to find out that the accused were hiding at Saijpur area of Ahmedabad. One of the accused has been named in five instances of theft and two instances of boot-legging, while the other two accused have also been named in boot-legging cases in the past,” an official of Crime Branch said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.