3 held for extorting money impersonating as cops

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested three persons for allegedly impersonating as police personnel and trying to extort money from couples outside hotels in Ahmedabad.

According to police, the accused Yasin Qureshi (28), a resident of Vatva, Sarfaraz Ali Saiyyed (29) from Ramol and Sanu Saiyyed (19) from Ramol were apprehended by a DCB team Sunday evening.

“We received a tip-off that a group of three persons were targeting young couples outside hotels in Ahmedabad by impersonating as policemen and threatening to book men and women under false charges. Based on the input, we detained the three accused from CTM overbridge in Ahmedabad Sunday evening,” said a senior official of the DCB.

“During interrogation, they said that on May 12, the three were waiting outside a hotel in Viratnagar in civil clothes when a couple came out. The trio posed as cops and threatened the couple and extorted Rs 5,000 cash apart from Rs 35,000 through ATM and online transfer. Investigation has revealed that the accused targeted couples on nine occasions in Ahmedabad in the past one month and extorted money from them,” the official added.