3 heart valves repaired in 61-yr-old woman via minimally invasive procedure

A triple valve replacement surgery using a minimally invasive technique that required a three to four-inch incision was conducted on a 61-year-old woman from Mehsana at HCG Hospital. The procedure was the first in India, the private hospital claimed.

The three-hour-long surgery was conducted six weeks ago on the woman weighing 32 kilograms to replace three heart valves–mitral, aortic and tricuspid–with mechanical valves. The patient was hospitalised for six more days post-operation and will require periodic follow-ups and lifelong medication of blood thinners. “Blood thinners are necessary since if a clot forms at any point of time, it can get stuck to the mechanical valves,” said senior interventional cardiologist at HCG Hospital Dr Jay Shah.

The patient approached the hospital complaining of fatigue, breathlessness and palpitation with an inability to sleep while lying down. The echocardiography suggested narrowing of the mitral and aortic valve, along with organic tricuspid valve disease with backflow of the blood from the valve and severe pulmonary artery hypertension. The malfunctioning valves had also led to massive weight loss.

While the usual procedure of replacing three heart valves involves cutting through the breastbone, the same was not feasible in the case of the patient due her weight and age, Dr Shah said.

Usually, minimally invasive procedures are done in cases where two valves were replaced and the third valve repaired, said Dr Brajmohan Singh, Director of department of cardiac surgery at HCG Group of Hospitals. This makes it a unique case where the three valves were replaced through minimally invasive procedure. Dr Singh added the procedure was done under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme, permitting the patient to be treated free of cost for the surgery, which would have otherwise cost Rs 10 lakh.