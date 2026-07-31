3 die of electrocution amid heavy rain in Gujarat’s Navsari, 2000 residents evacuated

The inundated roads in Gujarat following heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours; (right) rescue boats put on standby to conduct immediate rescue operations in the event of flooding. (Express Photo)

With heavy rain lashing several parts of Gujarat on Friday, three people died of electrocution after a tempo truck carrying farm labourers came in contact with a live high-tension overhead electric wire in Navsari district’s Gandevi in the morning.

Two others who were critically injured in the accident have been taken to a hospital in Kharel, the police said.

“Poor visibility caused by relentless downpours likely contributed to the accident while the tempo was travelling from Gandeva village to a nearby farm,” Gandevi police inspector N I Rathod.

Those who died have been identified as Kalpesh Halpati, 30, Nitin Halpati, 32, and Jigar Halpati, 21, all residents of Gandeva village.