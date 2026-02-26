3 detained, several tonnes of illicit poppy opium plants seized: Police

While the Government of India does permit legal farming of opium plants, this permission is given only to farmers in three states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

THE CYBERCRIME Cell of the Border Range of the Gujarat Police on Wednesday raided a field in Bhimasar village located in the jurisdiction of Adesar police station in eastern Kutch and found opium plant (Papaver somniferum) cultivation spread over two acres of farmland.

The police harvested the entire cultivation estimated to weigh several tonnes through the day on Wednesday and counting of the weight and corresponding value was still underway late into the night.

However, Inspector LP Bodani told the Indian Express that a conservative estimate would put the valuation of the seizure at around Rs 7 crore. Notably, according to a gazette notification of October 2025, poppy straw is valued at Rs 15,000 per kilogram.