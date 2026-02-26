3 detained, several tonnes of illicit poppy opium plants seized: Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
THE CYBERCRIME Cell of the Border Range of the Gujarat Police on Wednesday raided a field in Bhimasar village located in the jurisdiction of Adesar police station in eastern Kutch and found opium plant (Papaver somniferum) cultivation spread over two acres of farmland.
The police harvested the entire cultivation estimated to weigh several tonnes through the day on Wednesday and counting of the weight and corresponding value was still underway late into the night.
However, Inspector LP Bodani told the Indian Express that a conservative estimate would put the valuation of the seizure at around Rs 7 crore. Notably, according to a gazette notification of October 2025, poppy straw is valued at Rs 15,000 per kilogram.
Based on confidential information, the Cybercrime Cell of the Border Range Police raided the farm in Bhimasar village on Wednesday morning. The village lies just 26 km east of Rapar town, which is its taluka headquarters. It lies 119 km east of the major city of Gandhidham, and just 12 km west of Adesar police station under whose jurisdiction the village falls.
Inspector L P Bodani said, “There are thousands of plants. We have harvested the field, and are still counting, bundling and packing the plants which weigh several tonnes. We expect it to value approximately Rs7 crore. There are three accused persons who have been detained from the spot.”
While the Government of India does permit legal farming of opium plants, this permission is given only to farmers in three states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
According to details from the website of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under the Department of Revenue of the Union Finance Ministry, “Licit cultivation is carried out in India in selected tracts notified by the Central Government annually in the States of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Licences are issued by the CBN to eligible cultivators in the above three States as per the General Conditions relating to the Grant of Licence framed by the Central Government.”
Opium poppy cultivation is prohibited in India under Section 8 of NDPS Act, 1985, except under a license issued by the Central Bureau of Narcotics under Rule 8 of NDPS Rules, 1985. As a signatory to the United Nations Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, 1961 and as a licit producer of opium, India is required to adhere to the regulations under the convention.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram