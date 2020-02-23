3 dead in fire at industrial unit in Ahmedabad

“At least 14-15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire,” the official added.

At least three persons died after a major fire broke out at a small-scale unit in Odhav locality of Ahmedabad on Saturday evening, fire brigade sources said.

“The fire broke out on the second floor of a unit which has been making labels for ready-made garments. This unit is located just behind the Odhav fire bridge station. At least three persons have died in the fire,” said a senior official from the fire brigade department. The cause of the fire is not known.

“At least 14-15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire,” the official added.

This is the second major fire to have engulfed an industrial unit in the city this month. On February 8, a fire at Nandan Denim Limited, a textile firm, had killed about six persons. The state government had issued a closure notice to the firm.

On Saturday, fire brigade officials said the deceased were were trapped inside. “Although search and rescue operations are underway, it has been noticed that industrial units in these localities allow their workers to reside within the unit. So, the workplace doubles up as a residential quarter for the workers. Usually, it is the private security guards who stay with their families within the unit. This is a serious issue and a concern for fire safety,” the official added.

