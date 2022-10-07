scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

3-day Gujarat visit: PM to unveil health projects worth Rs 712 cr next week

At IKDRC, a 850-bed facility comprising 22 hi-tech operation theatres and 12 ICUs built at Rs 408 crore will be inaugurated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones for various healthcare facilities worth Rs 712 crore, including a new hostel building and treatment facilities at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre (UNMICRC) and a new 850-bed facility of the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) in Ahmedabad, during his three-day visit to Gujarat from October 9 to October 11.

At UNMICRC, he will lay the foundation stone of the new hostel building with 176 rooms, a central library and a museum worth Rs 71 crore. He will also inaugurate facilities for advanced heart treatment worth Rs 54 crore that would include a centre for heart and lung transplantation, mobile ECMO, virtual simulation cardiac cath lab for cardiac surgery trainees, robotic cardiac surgery system, minimal invasive cardiac surgery, 150 critical cardiac beds, mother’s breast milk bank, sleep lab and a cardiac rehabilitation centre, among others.

A new building of Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI), which includes a laboratory equipped with next-generation sequencing machines, built at a cost of Rs 140 crore will also be inaugurated. A foundation stone will also be laid for a shelter home (rain basera), which would cost Rs 39 crore, for the families of patients.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 12:44:19 am
