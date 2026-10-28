3 crore ‘infiltrators’ did not come forward to verify eligibility as voters: BJP’s Tarun Chugh

NEARLY THREE crore “infiltrators” from Bangladesh were among those who did not come forward to verify their eligibility as voters, senior BJP leader and the party’s Gujarat in-charge Tarun Chugh alleged on Tuesday, while also claiming that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was “making efforts to get these people registered as voters.”

Chugh also alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) “opened gates” for such persons to enroll as voters in West Bengal after coming to power in that state in 2011.

He made the remarks while interacting with mediapersons at the Gujarat BJP’s state headquarters — Shree Kamalam — in Gandhinagar.