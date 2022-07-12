scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

3 Cong leaders join BJP in Kheda

The three leaders include former Mahemdavad MLA Gautam Chauhan, former Kheda District Cooperative Bank chairman Dhirubhai Chavda and former Kheda Congress president Rajesh Zala.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
July 12, 2022 12:11:52 am
They have joined the BJP that is working for the development of the country, an official release from the BJP quoted the three as saying.

Three senior Congress leaders from Kheda district joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with their supporters in the presence of state party chief C R Paatil at Shree Kamalam, the party’s state headquarters, Monday.

“Works which were never done in the past have been accomplished in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the release said quoting Chauhan. ENS

