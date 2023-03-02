‘One Nation, One Challan’ for traffic violations: 3 commissionerates linked to NIC servers, Gujarat tells HC

In a public interest litigation seeking the setting up of virtual courts to deal with traffic violations and challans, the state government submitted on Thursday that under its “One Nation, One Challan” motto, it has completed the linkage of three commissionerate areas — Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot — to central servers of National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Government pleader Manisha Lavkumar Shah submitted before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice AJ Desai and Justice Biren Vaishnav, “One nation, one challan is the motto. Across the state we are issuing e-challans for traffic violations. The concept is now similar to ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’…Your e-challan will be linked to NIC, centrally linked across the country. There is a central network where all this will be uploaded and connected. We have commenced with 4 commissionerates. Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat commissionerates are already linked with the NIC.”

“So when an e-challan comes to you for breach of traffic regulations, you get 90 days time to make the payment for the fine, failing which necessary action is to be taken against you and it is going to be on the central server of NIC, thereby ensuring that if some vehicles when they move out of the state, that doesn’t mean you abdicate your responsibility,” the government pleader added.

“As far as Vadodara is concerned, L&T has set up the cameras, the annual maintenance contract is required to be renewed which is pending before the home department. Once that is done, the linkage with NIC (will be completed)…Today we have completed 3 commissionerates (which are) completely linked (to NIC servers). For every breach, you will get an SMS, you will be getting an e-challan, 90 days time to make the payment, and thereafter it will be linked with the NIC.”

The state also submitted that once all the commissionerate areas are linked up, the state will then move on to link other districts in the state as well.

At a hearing of the PIL on February 9, the court had observed that the “state is dragging its feet in establishing the e-traffic courts citing technical issues which are not only trivial in nature but also which can be ironed out without any difficulty, but for the bottleneck posed by the officials which is not warranted.”

Following the court’s observations, the court had called upon the Chief Secretary to “convene a meeting forthwith of all stakeholders for establishing the e-traffic courts across the State having regard to the fact that such courts have been established in other States across the country and this would benefit the litigant public to a large extent.”

The division bench headed by the ACJ on Thursday inquired if the meeting has been held yet, to which the state submitted that it shall convene the same on March 10.

ACJ Desai remarked, “Why so much time (to convene a meeting)? One month’s time was granted…At least respect the orders passed by the court.”

The court has posted the matter next for hearing on March 16.