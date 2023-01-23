3 arrested for attempt to murder, rioting

scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
The Ahmedabad Special Operations Group (SOG) on Monday arrested three persons in connection with an alleged attempt to murder case in the Rakhial area of the city.

Addressing the media, SOG deputy commissioner of police Jayrajsinh Vala said, “A firing case was registered on January 21 in the Rakhial police station. About nine rounds were fired by the accused due to their personal rivalry with someone in the neighborhood.”

The three accused – Fazal Sheikh (23), Mehfoosmiyan Malek (19) and Lukman Bhatti (26) – were booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly) , 144 (joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 147 (rioting) and various sections of the Arms Act.

They were booked in various cases earlier also, police said. Fazal has five cases registered against him with Bapunagar and Rakhial police and was imprisoned for these offenses in Bhuj jail.

Similarly, Lukman was accused in about 8-10 cases registered under Ramol and Khokhra police stations for violence and was imprisoned in Bhuj and Jamnagar jails. Mehfoosmiyan has a case registered against him in Bapunagar police station for attempt to murder.

“A pistol was confiscated from the accused. No ammunition was found. The accused will be handed over to the Rakhial police for further investigation,” said Vala.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 23:22 IST
