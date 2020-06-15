3 arrested for ‘cheating man of Rs 59,000’ in Ahmedabad

The police said that the accused were involved in the scam since December 2018. (Source: File Photo) The police said that the accused were involved in the scam since December 2018. (Source: File Photo)

Days after an Ahmedabad-based doctor was allegedly cheated of Rs 59,000 under the guise of being offered a VIP phone number, the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell arrested three persons in the case, claiming that the group has been running the racket since December 2018.

An FIR was lodged at Cyber Crime Cell police station in Ahmedabad on June 13 by 57-year-old Dr Vishwamohan Thakur, a resident of Adani Shantigram near Vaishno Devi circle in the city, who had alleged that he was cheated of Rs 59,000 on January 20 after being promised a VIP number from an accused claiming to be a representative of telecommunications major Airtel.

According to officials, Vijay Rathod (40), a resident of Bhavnagar; Prashant Joshi (43), a resident of Vastral in Ahmedabad and Jignesh Karia (40), also a resident of Vastral, were arrested on Monday for committing fraud against the doctor.

“The accused used to send bulk promotional messages to people stating that if they require VIP phone numbers, they can avail it by contacting one Varun from Airtel company, which is a fictitious name. When the victims would contact this group, they used to send an imitation of the invoice copy of Airtel to gain the victims’ trust. Later, after receiving money, they never provided the sim cards as promised. We have also come to know that three-four persons from Mumbai in Maharashtra are also involved in the scam and these three used to receive their cut,” said an official of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

Police said that the accused were involved in the scam since December 2018 and used to receive a certain percentage on each victim’s deposit.

An official said, “The main accused, Jignesh Karia has worked as a sales executive in HDFC bank and salesman in Airtel for postpaid verification. His work was to provide the bank account details to the victim for cheating and since 2018, he has earned four-five lakh rupees by making an eight-10 percent cut in each case. Similarly, the other accused, Prashant Joshi’s work was to mediate between the accused when it came to sorting out the victim clients and he used to charge four-five percent cut. The third accused, Vijay Rathod used to provide bank and other details of the victims to the main accused and get four-five percent cut.”

