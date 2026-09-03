Ahmedabad blast death-row prisoner gets 7 days to move Supreme Court

3 Ahmedabad blast convicts seek parole to move Supreme Court; death-row prisoner granted seven days

Written by: Aditi Raja
1 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Sep 3, 2026 03:38 PM IST
2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, Ahmedabad latest news, Ahmedabad blasts, Ahmedabad blasts verdict, Narendra Modi, Indian Mujahideen, indian expressPolice investigate the bomb-blast at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad in 2008. (Express Archive Photo)
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Three convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case– death-row prisoners Abbas Umar Sameja and Iqbal alias Ikrar Kasambhai Shaikh, and life convict Mohammad Safiq alias Dadabhai alias Thakur alias Rafiq alias Ali Ansari– have moved the Gujarat High Court for parole, with Sameja being granted seven days’ leave to prepare a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Justice Sanjeev J Thaker, in an order passed on September 2, allowed Sameja’s petition partly and directed that he be released for seven days with a police escort at the cost of the State. The court imposed conditions requiring him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000, remain at a specified address in Bhuj– his son’s residence– during the entire period and surrender to the jail authorities immediately on expiry of the parole.

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Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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