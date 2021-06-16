298 new cases, 5 deaths: Gujarat CM meets new officers of Covid-19 task force

In preparation of a possible third wave, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday held lengthy discussions at the core committee meeting with the newly appointed bureaucrats who have been given charges of various aspects with respect to capacity building in the state, according to a press release from the government. Gujarat reported 298 new cases of Covid-19, while five died due to the infection.

With Manoj Aggarwal taking charge as additional chief secretary of health department, he now stands appointed as the convenor of the state task force on Covid-19 along with health department secretary Jai Prakash Shivahare as the co-convenor of the taskforce.

Shivahare along with Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Pankaj Joshi have also been given charge of human resources and training.

Outgoing Principal Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi, who was also part of the core committee, posted on Twitter on June 13 stating, “452 days off fighting the toughest challenge of our times. Honoured to be part of the Core Committee for Covid Response…” Ravi will be taking charge as secretary of Auroville Foundation in Tamil Nadu on central deputation.

Milind Torawane, Secretary of economics affairs department, along with Sandip Vasava, Secretary of roads and buildings department, have been assigned the charge of ensuring hospital infrastructure. MK Das incharge ACS of ports and transport department and Hareet Shukla secretary of tourism department have been given the charge of tackling the aspects of purchase of drug, supplies, CT scan, RTPCR lab. As per a government release, CM Rupani has especially emphasised on the importance of these aspects with respect to Covid-19.

The vaccination committee – comprising bureaucrats MA Pandya, mission director of NHM and Swaroop P, commissioner of land reforms — was briefed by CM Rupani that a “movement must be initiated for rapid vaccination in cities and villages” and that vaccination be undertaken in “a polling booth pattern” with maximum cooperation from NGOs, aid organisations and other officials.

A total of 2.18 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered across the state, of which 1.60 lakh were the first doses given to those in the 18-44 years’ group.

Overall across the state, since January 16, a total of 2.10 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

Vijay Nehra, Secretary of science and technology department, shall be looking after genome sequencing and has also been given charge of state and district command and control rooms and Covid-19 dashboard.