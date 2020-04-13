Gujarat: 28 new cases reported, state tally at 544

629 samples have been taken from “zero districts” of which some results are pending. (Express photo Javed Raja) 629 samples have been taken from “zero districts” of which some results are pending. (Express photo Javed Raja)

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat reached 544, with 28 new cases being reported on Monday.

The death toll went up to 26 with a 76-year-old man succumbing to the infection.

Following the state government’s direction to start testing in the districts with zero cases, two persons tested positive from Banaskantha — the 20th district to be affected by the novel coronavirus.

One of the two infected persons from Banaskantha is a five-year-old child with a condition of epilepsy, said Principal Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi.

“The case was detected from Palanpur and the child had returned from Surat. The other case reported is that of a local resident in Palanpur, which was detected during surveillance,” Ravi told mediapersons.

According to Ravi, 629 samples have been taken from “zero districts” of which some results are pending.

Ravi said that no part of the state was in Stage 3 of transmission and cities or districts where hotspots have been notified can be said to be in Stage 2. Districts or cities with at least one positive case are in Stage 1 while the other districts– where not even a single case have been reported — have not even reached Stage 1, said Ravi.

He also said that the Centre has decided to permit states to approach with requests for setting up testing facilities in all government medical colleges.

Of the 461 active cases at present, four are critical and on ventilator support.

With 13 new cases, the total number of positive cases in Ahmedabad reached 295.

Out of the 13, one was reported from the rural jurisdiction of Bopal, while the remaining were from the AMC jurisdiction. A 36-year-old woman who tested positive was from Ardamukhi no vas in Gulbai Tekra area– the first case from the densely populated area. Other cases reported, meanwhile, were from the already affected areas of Shahpur, Maninagar, Jamalpur, Behrampura, Vejalpur and Vatva.

The 76-year-old man who succumbed to the infection was admitted at the SVP Hospital and had heart and lung-related comorbidities.

Another 35-year old man tested positive in Khambat making him the ninth positive patient from Anand. He was a close contact of the 53-year old woman who had tested positive on April 11.

Seven new cases were reported in Vadodara taking the district tally to 108. A resident of Karelibaug tested positive, whose sample, as per district collector Shalini Agarwal, was of one among those from 25 people taken in the area. Four others who tested positive are related to the 27-year-old man from Nagarwada red zone, who had died.

Five persons from Surat also tested positive on Monday.

