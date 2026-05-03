2,792 MoUs worth Rs 3.53L crore inked at Vibrant Gujarat meet

As many as 2,792 MOUs (memorandums of understanding) worth Rs 3.52 lakh crore were signed at the two-day Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC), which concluded in Surat on Saturday. These projects are expected to generate 2.82 lakh direct job opportunities in the coming years.

As per a government release, while proposals for 5,865 projects with investment interest worth Rs 4,81,709 crore were received, 2,792 projects have been approved, even as dozens of other projects were in the pipeline.

The 2,792 projects belong to sectors such as agro and food processing, animal husbandry (fisheries and co-operation), chemical (petrochemical), engineering auto, environment and forest, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, industrial parks (logistic parks and mini estate, information technology and biotechnology), power (oil, gas and renewable), rural development and urban housing, skill development, textile and apparels, tourism and civil aviation, transport, and urban development.

In the valedictory speech, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda said, “The foundation laid for the development of South Gujarat through this conference has made this region ready to take a big economic leap in the coming times.”

Nadda said recent global developments underline the need to reduce strategic dependencies and strengthen supply chains. “The recent global uncertainty is an indication that we must turn crises into opportunities. We must give maximum attention to our manufacturing sectors through regional conferences,” he said.

Given the sectoral strength of South Gujarat, Nadda said, “The diamond and textile industries of Surat, as well as the chemical and fertiliser industries of Bharuch-Dahej-Ankleshwar, have become global hubs. Now, along with textiles, the garment industry is being linked with tribal areas, opening new avenues of development, which will be considered a big victory for the local sector and the state government.”

He praised Gujarat’s economic strength and added that it contributes 8% to the country’s GDP.

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“Gujarat has not only made economic progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but has also established itself as a competitive and connected economic engine of the world on its own,” he noted.

Giving an example of how policymakers can bring about big changes through positive policies, Nadda said, “Previously, there was a gap between industrialists and the government, but in 2003, then Gujarat chief minister Narendrabhai Modi started the ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ event and developed a culture of dialogue and cooperation with industrialists. Such a step has today become an exemplary model for other states in the country. It is because of such efforts that India has become the most reliable place for investment in the world.”

Stressing the need to become self-reliant and increase manufacturing capacity in times of global uncertainties, Nadda said, “The way Gujarat is turning disasters into opportunities and moving forward through projects like the Statue of Unity, GIFT City and High-Speed Rail, will be fundamental in realizing the vision of a developed India.” He congratulated the state government for organising the VGRC.

On the final day of the event, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sangahvi said: “VGRC has become an important platform to showcase the potential of South Gujarat to the country and the world. This two-day conference has proven to be historic for the all-round development and employment generation of the industrial sector of South Gujarat. With the implementation of projects as per the MoU in the next three years, more than 2.82 lakh youths of South Gujarat will get direct employment.”

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He further added, “The state government’s priority is not limited to industrialists seated on the front row, but also to accomplish the dreams of the small traders sitting in the back row. The government is working to ensure that the direct benefit of the VGRC goes to small entrepreneurs.”

Sanghavi assured the audience that ‘open door meetings’ would be organised at regional conferences to timely resolve the problems of existing industrialists, who could directly communicate with government officials.

Regarding the policy to promote industries, Sanghavi said, “In addition, non-polluting industries and the garment sector are being promoted in tribal areas like Dang, Tapi, Valsad and Navsari. Due to which, more than 25 thousand women from tribal areas will get employment opportunities at home in the next two years.”

Sanghavi asked the industrialists and investors that “Go Ahead” with progressive ideology, the government will fully help you reach buyers from all over the world and provide all the necessary arrangements. The in-depth discussions and brainstorming sessions held across various sectors during the conference and seminars will serve as a guide for industrialists, adds Sanghavi.

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Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma said, “The journey of Vibrant Summit, which started in 2003, has become synonymous with talent, technology and transparency in 2026. Vibrant Summit plays a very important role in the prosperity and development of the state. As a result, industrial growth has increased gradually.”

In her welcome speech, additional chief secretary (Industries and Mines Department) Mamta Verma termed the regional conference as fruitful and said that over the last two days, a strong platform was provided to entrepreneurs with the combination of ‘scale and skill’. “A successful attempt was made to provide a strong platform to industrialists and young entrepreneurs of South Gujarat. Here, B2B, B2G, Reverse Buyers Sellers Meet, and a series of seminars have also given the young generation a new direction.” (With PTI inputs)