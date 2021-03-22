scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 21, 2021
Sunday reads

260 houses in Ahmedabad residential society under micro-containment zone

Ahmedabad city reported 443 new cases and three deaths.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
March 22, 2021 1:02:57 am
With shopping complexes closed for weekends in Ahmedabad, a huge crowd was seen at Bhadra market in the old city Sunday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) declared 260 houses, with a population of 780, at a residential society in South Bopal area a micro-containment zone Sunday.

Entire A to E blocks of Gala Aria in South Bopal, which comes under Jodhpur ward, were declared containment zone, the highest among the list of 18 new areas added by AMC Sunday.

Ahmedabad city reported 443 new cases and three deaths.

Other areas that were earmarked micro-containment zones by the municipal corporation were from Gota, Sarkhej, Odhav, Vejalpur, Paldi, New Ranip, Vasna, Chandkheda and Ghodasar.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Another four areas that were earlier declared micro-containment zone were removed from the list.

With the revised list issued on Sunday, a total of 159 areas are currently under micro-containment zone as on Sunday.

Further, with the rising Covid-19 cases in the city, the AMC on March 19 had resumed testing of superspreaders.

On Sunday, it clarified that while vegetable vendors and shopkeepers will be tested (Rapid Antigen Tests to be conducted) under civic body’s drive, delivery personnel of food and other items, who are also included under the category of superspreaders, can get tested (RT-PCR test) from government-recognised laboratories at a charge of Rs 500.

Click here for more

It had earlier stated that mandatory testing of delivery personnel is the responsibility of their employers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 21: Latest News

Advertisement