260 houses in Ahmedabad residential society under micro-containment zone

With shopping complexes closed for weekends in Ahmedabad, a huge crowd was seen at Bhadra market in the old city Sunday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) declared 260 houses, with a population of 780, at a residential society in South Bopal area a micro-containment zone Sunday.

Entire A to E blocks of Gala Aria in South Bopal, which comes under Jodhpur ward, were declared containment zone, the highest among the list of 18 new areas added by AMC Sunday.

Ahmedabad city reported 443 new cases and three deaths.

Other areas that were earmarked micro-containment zones by the municipal corporation were from Gota, Sarkhej, Odhav, Vejalpur, Paldi, New Ranip, Vasna, Chandkheda and Ghodasar.

Another four areas that were earlier declared micro-containment zone were removed from the list.

With the revised list issued on Sunday, a total of 159 areas are currently under micro-containment zone as on Sunday.

Further, with the rising Covid-19 cases in the city, the AMC on March 19 had resumed testing of superspreaders.

On Sunday, it clarified that while vegetable vendors and shopkeepers will be tested (Rapid Antigen Tests to be conducted) under civic body’s drive, delivery personnel of food and other items, who are also included under the category of superspreaders, can get tested (RT-PCR test) from government-recognised laboratories at a charge of Rs 500.

It had earlier stated that mandatory testing of delivery personnel is the responsibility of their employers.