Ahmedabad: 26-year-old man held for ‘abducting’ 5-year-old girl

Tunjar informed us that he stays on rent in Satya Narayan Nagar and he had abducted the girl around 5 pm. He has been booked under IPC 363 for abduction and was handed over to Pandesara police for further investigation,” the official added.

The Gujarat Railway Police (GRP) held a 26-year-old man from Surat Railway Station for allegedly abducting a five-year-old girl after luring her with chocolates and biscuits.

According to police, Tunjar Chauhan, a resident of Satyanarayan Nagar in Pandesara of Surat and native of Devaria in Uttar Pradesh, was held by a patrolling GRP team near platform number 4 of Surat Railway Station on Tuesday night. They said Chauhan the was a neighbour of the girl .

“A patrolling team of the GRP was on duty at the platform number 4 of Surat Railway Station when they saw a man walking on the railway track with a girl under suspicious circumstances. He was intercepted and on asking the reason behind walking on the tracks with the girl, he was unable to give a satisfactory answer,” sai a senior GRP official of Western Railway Vadodara.

“We then brought them to the Railway police station, a message just flashed that a girl went missing from a society in Satyanarayan Nagar around 5 pm on Tuesday. The girl’s depiction matched with that of the child we had found with the accused.

Tunjar informed us that he stays on rent in Satya Narayan Nagar and he had abducted the girl around 5 pm. He has been booked under IPC 363 for abduction and was handed over to Pandesara police for further investigation,” the official added.