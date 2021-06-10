26 IAS officers transferred in Gujarat, key departments get new heads

Kamal Dayani, additional chief secretary, GAD (personnel), has been transferred in place of Kumar in the revenue department.

The Gujarat government on Wednesday transferred 26 senior IAS officers and appointed new heads for important department such as health and family welfare, energy & petrochemicals and industries & mines. The government also promoted a few officials, including the municipal commissioners of Surat and Jamnagar.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration department (GAD), additional chief secretary Pankaj Kumar, a 1986-batch IAS officer, has been transferred from the revenue department and given full charge of the home department — a post that he was holding as an additional charge till now. Kamal Dayani, additional chief secretary, GAD (personnel), has been transferred in place of Kumar in the revenue department.

Vipul Mittra, another 1986-batch officer and Additional chief secretary, labour and employment department, has been shunted out to the panchayats, rural housing and rural development department. His colleague Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta has been transferred as additional chief secretary forests and environment department to the industries and mines department.

Manoj Aggarwal, additional chief secretary, social justice and empowerment department, has been appointed to the health and family welfare department. Dr Jayanti Ravi who headed this department during the Covid pandemic was transferred earlier.

AK Rakesh, additional chief secretary, rural development department, will replace Kamal Dayani as ACS, GAD (personnel). Sunaina Tomar, additional chief secretary, energy and petrochemicals, has been moved out to the social justice and empowerment department. Mamta Verma, principal secretary, tourism and civil aviation, will replace Tomar.

Hareet Shukla, secretary, science and technology department, will replace Mamta Verma in the tourism department and Vijay Nehra, commissioner rural development, will replace Hareet Shukla in the science and technology department.

Roopwant Singh, an IAS officer from 2003 batch and secretary, finance department (expenditure) is back as Commissioner of Geology and Mining. He will hold the additional post of managing director, GMDC.

Other important transfers include those of P Swaroop, muncipal commissioner of Vadodara Municipal Corporation, who has been appointed as Commissioner of Land Reforms in the revenue department.

Among those officials who received promotions include, Banchha Nidhi Pani, Municipal Commissioner of Surat, Ranjeeth Kumar J, Commissioner, MSME, and Shailini Agrawal, collector of Vadodara. Agarwal has been appointed as the new municipal commissioner of Vadodara. Similarly, SA Patel, municipal commissioner of Jamnagar, has been promoted and appointed as commissioner of mid-day meals in Gandhinagar.