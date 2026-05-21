25 years later, Gujarat HC awards higher compensation to family who lost breadwinner in highway accident, making up for the “pain, shock and suffering”

Twenty Five years after a road accident left a transport contractor bedridden and in a coma for the final six years of his life, the Gujarat High Court more than doubled the 2014 compensation awarded to his family by a tribunal — raising the total award to Rs 12.12 lakhs. while categorically holding that the case was “required to be treated as fatal accident case” and the deceased could not be blamed for any negligence whatsoever for the accident.

Bringing relief to a family that had fought a legal battle since the 2001 accident, Justice Nisha Thakore of the Gujarat HC allowed the appeal filed by the widow of the deceased, Champa Bhutani and her son against the 2014 judgment and award of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (Aux) in Gondal town of Rajkot district. The HC noted that the tribunal “committed grave error in treating it as a case of

injury claims” as it was “required to be treated as fatal accident case”. The Court ruled that the cause of death– brain injury from the accident — had made it a fatal accident case in law, with the multiplier method applicable to dependency loss rather than future loss of income.

The Court considered the post mortem note, which recorded the cause of death as “cardio respiratory failure due to complications of coma-brain injury”. Rejecting the insurance company’s argument, citing another case of accident, the court said, “…in present case on hand, the injured has succumbed to fatal injuries as evident from the postmortem report…”

The HC examined the compensation on legal principles for the criteria of negligence, income assessment, nature of the claim, and several heads of compensation and held that the Tribunal “ought to have objectively considered the amount of compensation under the head of pain, shock and suffering.” The order states, “The Tribunal failed to live to the object of beneficial legislation which otherwise aims at just and reasonable amount of compensation to be awarded.” The HC awarded Rs 3 lakh under the head, noting that “even after taking a very conservative view of the matter, it would be appropriate to consider the amount of Rs. 3 lakhs towards the head of pain, shock and suffering.”

The HC directed the Insurance Company to deposit the enhanced compensation of Rs 6.99 lakhs with interest at 7.5 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim petition, within six weeks of receipt of the certified copy of the order. The total compensation payable, including the amount already awarded by the Tribunal , now stands at Rs 12.12 lakhs. The Tribunal at Gondal was directed to disburse the amount in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines on apportionment.

The case stems from a prolonged tragedy of the applicants. As per the petition, on March 19, 2001, the deceased, Bhagvanji Bhutani– a 45-years-old well-educated transport contractor running his business from a market yard in Gondal– was riding his motorcycle when it was struck by a speeding Matador vehicle on the National Highway. The force of the impact was devastating: the motorcycle, as recorded in the panchnama of the accident site, was dragged nearly 15 feet between the wheels of the offending vehicle. The deceased sustained severe head injuries, including critical internal brain trauma. He was first treated at Gondal Hospital and later shifted to Rajkot, where he remained bedridden and in a coma for the remainder of his life until his death on May 2, 2006.

His wife Champa and son filed a claim petition on 23 April 2001. Thirteen years later, in June 2014, the Tribunal awarded Rs 5.13 lakhs with an interest of 7.5 per cent but also attributed 10% contributory negligence to the deceased, reducing what was already, in the appellants’ submission, “an inadequate award”. The family appealed in the HC in 2015. The appeal took another 11 to be finally heard and decided on May 5.

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In the order, made available on Tuesday, the HC noted the submissions of the advocate for the family, DD Vyas, who challenged the impugned award of the Tribunal on the aspect of “negligence” attributed to the deceased and the “quantum”. On negligence, the advocate argued that the Tribunal had assigned no specific reasoning to justify holding the deceased contributorily negligent to 10%. He also submitted that the respondents had not examined a single independent witness nor produced any counter-evidence. The petitioners also contended that the Tribunal’s decision to apply standard minimum wages and infer the income at Rs 3,000 was “a grave error”. The petitioners also argued that the Tribunal had entirely ignored the 25% future rise in income mandated by the SC in precedents of cases of self-employed persons in the 40–50 age group.

Considering the submissions, the HC also accepted the argument that the Tribunal had failed to award anything under the head of pain, shock and suffering, despite the undisputed fact that the deceased had “survived for six years and had been bedridden, in coma condition… unable to speak or communicate, and thus, he was unable to enjoy the pleasures of life with such vegetative existence.”

The court also considered the submission that the attendant charges of Rs. 24,000/- were “inadequate and unrealistic” given that round-the-clock care had been required for six continuous years.

Advocate PH Thakkar, appearing for the insurance company defended the award and argued that since the accident had occurred on a National Highway and the deceased was exiting the gate of the market yard at the time, it was “duty cast upon the person who is entering into the main road to take care of the surroundings”. The advocate also argued that applying minimum wages of Rs 2100 for skilled workmen with a 25% prospective rise yielded only Rs 2625, which is less than the Rs 3000 income the Tribunal had already awarded.

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Justice Thakore, who undertook a reappreciation of the evidence and the law, applied the Supreme Court’s 2013 ruling, which had struck down a similar finding of contributory negligence. The court order states, “It is apparent that the Tribunal has not assigned any reason to arrive at such a conclusion holding the deceased contributory negligence to the extent of 10%.”

The Court further noted that independent appreciation of the FIR and panchnama showed the motorcycle being dragged 15 feet, clearly indicating the matador’s excessive speed. The court held that the Insurance Company had produced no legal evidence to prove that the deceased drove rashly or negligently. The argument that the deceased should have been more careful while entering the National Highway was examined and rejected, as the panchnama did not establish with sufficient clarity at what point the deceased had entered the highway.

“The Tribunal committed error in attributing 10% negligence to the deceased in absence of legal evidence adduced by the Insurance Company to prove their plea that the accident had also occurred due to rash and negligent driving of the deceased,” the Court held, making the driver of the offending matador solely liable for the accident.