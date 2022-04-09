25 students of Gujarat varsity test Covid positive

As many as 25 students of the Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) Gandhinagar tested Covid-19 positive on Friday with the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) declaring the campus a containment zone.

A total of 33 cases among students have been reported from GNLU since Thursday.

As per the Friday Covid-19 bulletin, a total of 20 cases were reported across the state, of which 15 were from the GMC area, while the Thursday bulletin showed one positive case in the GMC jurisdiction. GMC Commissioner Dr Dhavalkumar Patel told The Indian Express that three had tested positive on Thursday evening. “Three of GMC medical teams went to the campus today morning and conducted 167 rapid antigen tests, in which 25 were tested positive. Five others had approached private laboratories where they tested positive. So, there are 33 cases (since Thursday). Some of the close contacts (of the initial three cases) are symptomatic. The three medical teams will continue testing tomorrow. All have been isolated in hostel,” said Dr Patel.

GNLU had commenced physical classes from April 4 and had freshers’ week planned for the week to welcome two batches — those who were admitted in 2020 and 2021 — which had to be cut short on April 7 after the first case came to light.

GNLU Registrar incharge, Dr Jagdish Chandra T. G. said “we suspended the ongoing celebration of Freshers’ Week. We have also suspended offline classes.”