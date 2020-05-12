25 people from Maharashtra booked for entering Kutch without permit

After completing the formality of arrest, the accused were sent to institutional quarantine facilities in Bhachau. (Representational Image) After completing the formality of arrest, the accused were sent to institutional quarantine facilities in Bhachau. (Representational Image)

Twenty five people from Maharashtra were booked for allegedly entering Kutch district amid the Covid-19 lockdown without securing a travel permit from authorities, police said.

“We booked 14 people, including three women, on Monday evening and 11 more on Tuesday for entering Kutch district without securing due permission from competent authorities. The accused, presently living in Maharashtra, were on their way to their native places in Kutch district on board five different luxury buses. They were caught by our team during checking at forest check-post near Surajbari,” Samakhiyali Sub-Inspector Nirmalsinh Rahevar told The Indian Express.

Rahevar said that during checking of three luxury buses ferrying people from Maharashtra to Kutch at around 11 pm on Monday, 14 passengers were found travelling without getting permission from the authorities in Gujarat and they were booked. The sub-inspector added that 11 more passengers on board two luxury buses were caught for similar offence on Tuesday. “After completing the formality of arrest, we have sent the accused to institutional quarantine facilities in Bhachau,” Rahevar said adding most of the accused were residents of Mumbai.

Surajbari is one of the two entry-points to Kutch district. The other one is Adesar check-post. During the lockdown, people travelling from one state to another should secure permissions from both the states. Such permissions are required for inter-district travel within Gujarat also.

Thousands of Kutch natives who have settled in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, have come back amid the lockdown.

“Over the past five days, 15,000 people from Maharashtra have arrived in Kutch. They are welcome to their native places and we are trying our best to ensure that their return is done in an orderly manner,” Kutch District Development Officer Prabhav Joshi told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Kutch district has recorded 16 Covid-19 positive cases. Six of them, including a man arrested for allegedly possessing marijuana and a man injured in a fight and rushed to Ahmedabad for treatment came to light on Tuesday. “Of the nine active cases in the district, six have either history of travelling to Maharashtra or are close contacts of those who have come from Maharasthra,” the DDO said.

