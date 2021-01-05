25 health workers take part in Covid vaccination dry run at Asarwa hospital

According to state immunisation officer Nayan Jani, 28 districts and five municipal corporations across Gujarat conducted vaccine dry run on Tuesday, the third such exercise.(Representational)

As many as 25 health workers participated in the dry run for Covid-19 vaccine administration at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Asarwa on Tuesday whereat least 8,000 medical, paramedical and non-medical staffers, were vaccinated at the tertiary unit.

The four-storey trauma centre on the campus ran a two-hour long mock drill that was overseen by hospital medical superintendent, Dr JV Modi, and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation officials.

According to state immunisation officer Nayan Jani, 28 districts and five municipal corporations across Gujarat conducted vaccine dry run on Tuesday, the third such exercise. The first dry run was conducted in the municipal corporation areas of Rajkot and Gandhinagar and the second one in Valsad and Dahod.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Modi said the data of health workers — the first priority group for vaccine — are entered in the Co-WIN app and a message will be sent a day prior to the scheduled vaccination.

“The message will basically give the time and date, asking them to be present at the spot. Once they arrive, they will have to come to the registration desk, show their identity proof, which is Aadhaar card at the moment,” said Dr Modi.

“For the dry run, two vaccination rooms and one observation room were set up. Each vaccination room will have a team of five — medical officer, doctor, nurse, ward boy and security. Each vaccination room will have a crash cart trolley in case of an emergency. Those who are administered the vaccine will be moved to the observation room, where they will be kept for upto 30 minutes. The observation room will have oxygen facility, stretcher, doctor, intubation facilities, as well as ambulance. Once the process is completed, a phone message will be sent notifying their successful completion of vaccination,” he added.

An AMC official added that information material will be available at all centres and vaccinators shall explain any queries, including the dosage schedule. Beneficiaries’ identity will be verified at least twice — once at the registration desk and a second time at the waiting room. Details of the vaccination will be entered in the Co-WIN software.

Dr Modi says the old trauma centre building will be used as a vaccination centre where 10 vaccination rooms can be accommodated, essentially thus completing the first round of vaccination of the hospital staffers within seven to 10 days.

An AMC official handling the workflow of vaccination planning said, “We have identified 330 vaccination points in the city, including schools and hospitals. More private facilities will be roped in… Hospitals include AMC-run SVP Hospital, LG Hospital and Shardaben Hospital, as well as state-run GMERS Sola and Asarwa Civil Hospital. We have not included urban healthcare centres as routine work must go on… UHCs will serve as cold chain points where vaccines will be stored… each UHC will see nearly four schools under its jurisdiction, where the vaccination will take place.”

In case of Asarwa Civil Hospital staffers, the official added that along with using the campus building as a vaccination point, nearby schools may also be utilised.

An Ahmedabad rural health department epidemiologist, said schools are the ideal vaccination points “as each such facility has at least three rooms, is spacious with grounds and has other facilities”.

In rural Ahmedabad, at least one vaccination point for each of the 460 villages have already been identified. Dry run was conducted in four facilities in Sanand block on Tuesday. The rural jurisdiction has upto 40 primary healthcare centres, which will be used as cold chain points, added the official.