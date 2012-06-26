25 Chinese textile firms to attend top exhibition in Sept

For the first time,over 25 Chinese textile companies will participate in an international exhibition titled Fibre to Fashion to be held in Surat by Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) in Surat in the first week of September.

In the first week of July,representatives of at least six big Chinese textile companies will visit the city to kickstart the preparations for the four-day exhibition to be held on September 6-9.

Companies from Pakistan,Sri Lanka,Namibia and Bangladesh will also take part in the exhibition,besides 250 to 275 textile companies from India.

Sources said that exhibition would cover all sectors of textile industry,from farming to exports of garments,machinery used and types of fabrics and finished products.

SGCCI President Paresh Patel said,We are focusing on machinery used for dyeing and printing colours and chemicals. At present,the textiles industry is passing through recession. Textile industry in Surat is basically export-based and. No research and development is done in this industry and so exporters have limited products. With the participation of Chinese exhibitors and others,the local textile industry will benefit and our textile merchants will get to know of other types of fabrics in demand globally.

