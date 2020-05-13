244 Gujarat students stranded in Philippines, US return

The state government has made arrangement for quarantine in 35 districts for students. (Representational) The state government has made arrangement for quarantine in 35 districts for students. (Representational)

As many as 244 students from Gujarat stranded in Philippines and Unites States amid the COVID-19 pandemic arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday under the Vande Bharat mission.

According to officials, the first flight carrying 139 students from Manila in Philippines arrived at SVPI in the morning and the second flight carrying 105 students from US landed in the afternoon.

“Senior officials from the state government and local administration were present to welcome the students. Upon their arrival, a medical check-up was conducted on the students and as per arrangements made by the chief minister, the students were sent off to districts of their choice in AC Volvo buses. All 244 students will complete their quarantine for 14 days and the state government has given them an option of free and paid quarantine facility services,” read an official statement from the Information Department of Gujarat government.

The state government has made arrangement for quarantine in 35 districts for students.

