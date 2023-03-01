scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
240 lions, 370 leopards died in Gujarat in 2 years: Forest Minister

According to the minister, out of the 240 lion deaths, 124 were reported in 2021 and 116 in 2022. In case of leopards, 179 died in 2021 and 191 in 2022. Among the total lion deaths, 214 died of natural causes.

In leopards, 256 died natural deaths and 114 died unnatural deaths. (Express Photo)
As many as 240 lions and 370 leopards have died in Gujarat in the last two years, Forest and Environment Minister Mulu Bera informed the Gujarat Assembly Tuesday. Out of these deaths, 26 lions died of unnatural causes, the minister added. The minister provided the information in reply to a starred question asked by Congress legislator Arjun Modhwadia.

According to the minister, the state government has been taking various steps to prevent deaths of the big cats like appointment of a special veterinary doctor, deployment of lion ambulance, making speed breakers and sign boards on the roads passing through the sanctuary, continuous surveillance by forest staff, formation of rapid rescue team, erecting parapet walls around open wells, radio collaring of lions and doing fencing around Rajula-Pipavav railway track.

Some of the known reasons of lions’ unnatural deaths include fall in open wells and accidents with moving train or vehicles on roads.

