24 NID students Covid-positive in 3 days

As many as 24 students of the Ahmedabad-based National Institute of Design (NID) tested positive for Covid-19 in the past three days, with 16 of them testing positive on Sunday.

Additional Medical Officer Health of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Bhavin Joshi said, “As a precaution, (public) gatherings and educational activities have been discontinued at the institute till further instructions. The testing procedure is on at the institute and will be completed by tomorrow,” Joshi said.

Joshi added that none of the persons who tested positive at NID are serious or hospitalised.

The authorities have declared the new boys’ hostel and another block of the premier design institute as micro-containment zones in an effort to contain the spread of the virus, an official of the health department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said.

A total of 178 students in the hostel and block-C of the institute have been isolated, he said.

With the sharp surge in cases at the NID, Ahmedabad on Sunday recorded 34 new cases, out of the total 37 reported across Gujarat. The number of active cases in the state has risen to 147, the state health department stated in its daily Covid bulletin. (with pti)