Gujarat: 2,318 arrested for violation of Covid protocols in first week of this year

As many as 2,318 persons were arrested for flouting Covid-19 protocols and 21,477 were fined for mask violations across the state in the past one week.

According to Gujarat Police, from January 1 to January 7 this year, a fine amount of Rs 2.14 crore was collected from 21,477 persons for mask violation and spitting in public across the state.

Similarly, a total of 2,624 cases were booked for violation of notification related to Covid protocols including night curfew in which 2,318 persons were arrested. Similarly, a total of 2,642 vehicles were seized under motor vehicles act in the past week, informed Gujarat Police officials.

With the rise in Covid-19, the state government had Friday extended night curfew timings from 10 pm to 6 am in ten cities — Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Anand, Nadiad, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Bhavnagar. Moreover, offline classes from class 1 to 9 have been suspended till January 31.

On Friday night, a meet between Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia and senior police officials across the state was conducted virtually in which the action plan to ensure implementation of government’s new orders was discussed.

“Police officials have been asked to approach people in a humane manner and make them understand the importance of following of night curfew. Whenever need arises, police should connect with traders associations, local representatives and leaders through peace committee meetings to ensure following of Covid-related SOPs,” read a statement from the office of DGP Ashish Bhatia.